TWGC Kicks Off a New Year

Dana West

TWGC American Heart Walk Update!

The members of The Women’s Giving Circle (TWGC), along with many generous PebbleCreek residents, have once again shown what it truly means to be caring and supportive. The American Heart Walk on Nov. 16 was a resounding success, surpassing all expectations! Our team not only achieved 320% of our fundraising goal, raising an impressive $3,395, but also exceeded our walker target by 120%, with 36 participants joining us. Your heartfelt support makes a real difference. Thank you for being part of this incredible achievement!

We Met Our Goal—A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Generous Community

For the 5th consecutive year, the PebbleCreek community has gone above and beyond, contributing over 25,000 period products from our Amazon Wish List. These items will be donated to Go With The Flow of Arizona, a local organization dedicated to supporting those in need. On Jan. 23, the products will be packed into bags sewn by our community members and distributed to local schools.

As we reflect on this incredible support, we are filled with deep gratitude. Your generosity and kindness have made a real difference. Whether you’ve given your time, resources, or funds, your contributions have helped us continue our mission and create positive change in ways we never imagined. Thank you for being an essential part of this effort!

The Women’s Giving Circle Proudly Presents the 3rd Annual Date with a Plate!

The highly anticipated Date with a Plate is back and bigger than ever! Join us on Wednesday, March 19, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom.

Experience 20 stunning designer tables and enjoy light appetizers, a delightful dessert bar filled with sweet treats, and a cash bar.

Be sure to check out our “Hot” Silent Auction items, featuring unique opportunities such as dinner with our Goodyear Firefighters, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Ballet Arizona, various local services and dining gift certificates, soap-making and quilling lessons, and exceptional handcrafted items made from fabric, wood, and glass, generously donated by our supporters.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Jan. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk, priced at $25 each. This year, we’re offering a special “Angel Ticket” for $50, which grants early entry (30 minutes before the event). Only 50 “Angel Tickets” will be available!

A special thank you to our sponsors: Arnold Hickey PHX Realty, Donna Strand Realty ONE Group, Earnhardt Honda, Osborne Jewelers, Regency Skin Institute, PLLC, West Valley Golf Cars, and Al’s Plumbing.

All proceeds from the event will support the Agua Fria Food Bank. Come and enjoy a wonderful evening while supporting a cause that makes a real impact in our community!

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has…”—Margaret Mead