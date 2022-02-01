TTT Chapter P Butter Braid Sales

Carol Rice, Chair of Butter Braid Fundraiser

TTT Chapter P is excited to announce the return of the Butter Braids! Members will once again deliver these delicious braids to all PebbleCreekers who place their orders by Feb. 17. Orders may be placed in one of four ways:

1. Contact any TTT member.

2. Order using the egroup.

3. Order at the Eagle’s Nest kiosk on Friday, Feb. 4 or Friday, Feb. 11.

4. Order online by going to

store.myfundraisingplace.com/SelectProducts/1e46f703-591c-4ffd-b79d-591743b9c24b/1469967.

All orders will be delivered to your home in early March by TTT members. Customers will be contacted prior to delivery to ensure that someone is home to accept the delivery.

If you are new to PebbleCreek, or have just missed out on these delicious treats in the past, here are a few good reasons to order Butter Braids:

* Help us sponsor less fortunate fourth-grade girls from communities surrounding PebbleCreek to attend after-school and day camp programs at the local Boys & Girls Club in Avondale.

* Celebrate a holiday, a birthday, an anniversary, or any special occasion.

* Give them as gifts; serve them when you have guests, or bake them as a treat for yourself.

There are several flavors to choose from: Bavarian creme, cream cheese, cinnamon, cherry, blueberry cream cheese, and apple—or maybe order one of each! There is also the delicious cinnamon roll, available by online order only. All butter braids are $13 each.

Remember, proceeds will go toward sending less fortunate fourth-grade girls to after-school and day camp programs. On behalf of the campers, we thank you for your support.