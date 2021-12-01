Trap Shooters Invited

Vicki Ray

The Arizona Robson Communities will hold their annual trap shooting competition at Casa Grande Trap and Skeet on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Each person will shoot three rounds of 25 targets.

The competition started in 2011, and all Arizona Robson Communities may participate. Any PebbleCreek resident who enjoys shooting trap is encouraged to join in.

The day includes a luncheon and awards ceremony at Robson Ranch in nearby Eloy.

It’s a unique and friendly competition. The contest aggregates the top five individual scores from each community to determine a community score and the winning community. The best shooter in each community takes home an award, too. Finally, an overall top female and top male shooter from across all the communities receives an award, as does a runner-up and third-place winner.

Registration is $65 per shooter and includes lunch. Non-shooting guests may attend lunch for $30. Your registration must be received by Dec. 30, 2021. Contact Vicki Ray at [email protected] or call 425-919-9706 to receive a registration packet.