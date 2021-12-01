Free Holiday Dance December 16

Patti Wegehaupt

The Christmas Caroling Committee is hosting a festive holiday dance Dec. 16, and it’s free!

The Christmas-spirited group of people who are bringing you the Christmas caroling and golf cart parades are also sponsoring a festive holiday dance on Dec. 16 in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are needed to attend and can be picked up at the Activities Office beginning Monday, Dec. 6. Tickets are free! We hope you enjoy this fun and festive event. Total attendance will be limited, as will the number of tickets each person can pick up. More details on this are to be announced. Wear your crazy Christmas attire and come and fill the season with singing, dancing, and Christmas cheer.