’Tis the Season for Poinsettias

Claudia Clarkson

The holiday season is right around the corner and T.T.T. Chapter P would like to assist you in making your home look cheery and festive. Our Poinsettia Sale is underway, and we hope you will choose to purchase one or more of these beautiful plants which are available in both red and white colors.

Sales began on Oct. 20 and will continue to Nov. 9. The plants are $15 and the delivery date is Nov. 28. You can make purchases from individual Chapter P members or by calling or texting our chapter representative, Maureen Wilson, at 413-348-9951.

In addition to the previously mentioned ways to purchase, there will be Chapter P members available in the Eagle’s Nest kiosk from 10 a.m. to noon on the following dates:

* Tuesday, Nov. 1

* Friday, Nov. 4

* Tuesday, Nov. 8

Reminders of these dates and other Poinsettia Sale information will be posted on E-group.

Happy holidays and thank you for your ongoing support of our mission of providing direct assistance to elementary age girls for both scholastic and extracurricular enrichment through a variety of experiences.