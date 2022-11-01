PC Hikers Warm Up for Humphreys Peak

Lynn Warren

Humphreys Peak is the highest point in Arizona at 12,633 feet, and the hike starts at Snowbowl at 9,000 feet. Because of the challenges of the altitude and elevation gain, the hiking group went to Flagstaff a day early and warmed up on the anniversary of 9/11 with a scenic 9-mile hike on the Kachina Trail, which also starts at the ski area, but has only 1,000 feet of elevation gain. This was a very pleasant hike since the trail passed through impressive aspen groves with beautiful white trunks complemented with colorful wildflowers, a visual treat for hikers accustomed to hiking in the desert. The Kachina hike was relaxing, but the main event the next day, Humphreys Peak, was a much more physically challenging hike. However, everyone had a feeling of great satisfaction after standing on the highest point in the state. The club hikes in many interesting areas around the valley, with occasional out-of-town adventures such as this. Check the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.