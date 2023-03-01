The Women’s Giving Circle—Exciting Past, Present, and Future News!

Seated (L-R): Bev Drury, Marie Randall, Lil Wattenberg. Middle (L-R): Janet Veidt, Ada Gregory, Jean Bee, Barbara Goodpaster, Rosemary Vanesco, Carolyn Curley, Donna Coogan. Back (L-R): Meg Chrisman, Phyllis Breitenborn, Linda Montgomery, Marianne Boechler, Sheryl Dobbin, Bobbie Young, Shannon Brady, Mary Wiese, Regina Demian Mamer. Not pictured: Lynda Bailey, Kim Corbel, Sydney Nations. (Photo by Dana West)

Dana West

Past: Date with a Plate (DWP) was an overwhelming success! It raised $5,800 for Agua Fria Food Bank to aid with the overwhelming food insecurity in our local area.

* A huge thank you to the DWP table exhibitors whose flair for details and creative table settings made the event possible.

* A significant amount of the DWP contribution to the Agua Fria Food Bank came from the silent auction of items donated by generous and talented PebbleCreek residents.

* To the sponsors and our PebbleCreek community: Thank you once again for all your support!

* Lastly, thank you to the DWP Committee members led by Willa Kravitz, who took an idea that most had never heard of and encouraged a group of enthusiastic women to turn DWP from an idea into a successful event.

Watch for details in the fall about TWGC’s next Date with a Plate to take place in January 2024.

Present: TWGC 3rd Annual Period Product Drive to benefit Go With The Flow! There is still time to donate to the Period Product Drive.

To simplify the purchasing process for donations, we have created an Amazon Wish List specifically for the period product drive. Items can also be purchased locally for drop off by March 3 to: Dana West, 16184 W. Mulberry Dr., Tuscany Falls side.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact Dana West, TWGC Marketing Communications Director, at [email protected] or 602-326-3530. Please help us make a personal difference in the lives of so many in need. Thank you!

Future: TWGC Annual Spring Membership Meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 17 at 4:30 p.m. in the Chianti Room at Tuscany Falls. Hope to see you there.

If you are interested in joining The Women’s Giving Circle (TWGC) of PebbleCreek, please send an email to [email protected] to find out how to join.