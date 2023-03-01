2023 Pickleball Event Sets New Record

PebbleCreek’s biggest pickleball tournament of the year was a huge success.

The 7th annual USAPA tournament hosted by your PCPB club was held on February 8 through 10, had the largest number of players in its history (549), and awarded 348 medals to the top three teams in each bracket (58) of women’s, men’s, and mixed doubles teams.

Under the direction of Tournament Director Mike Crabtree and PCPB Officer at Large Marty Braden, the tournament committee was able to find 55 sponsors, 18 vendors, and 272 gracious volunteers to make this year’s event one to remember.

The valuation of sponsor banners, vendor booths, donated items for SWAG bags and items for the silent auction was estimated at over $20,000 to support the club. Silent auction donations included balls, towels, hats, hoodies, bags, paddles, and even an African safari photo tour.