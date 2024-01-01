The Wave: Camera Club Photo of the Month

Lynn Warren

For December’s Photo of the Month, the Camera Club selected an impressive view of Coyote Buttes North, better known as “The Wave.” Located in northern Arizona near the Utah border, this striking formation is on most hikers’ bucket lists, but is difficult to experience because of the limited number of permits granted (only 64 per day). In August, John Mirro, club secretary, was fortunate enough to go on a three-day hiking trip in Utah with his four sons, and they were lucky enough to snag a coveted permit for the Wave, an iconic sandstone formation about three and a half miles from the trailhead. The terrain is a combination of rock, sand, and stone, but the trail is well-marked. Since access is by permit only, John and his sons met very few people on the trail. After enjoying lunch at The Wave, they hiked a little farther to Coyote Buttes South, The Second Wave. It too was quite the formation. For information about the Camera Club, visit the club website at www.pebblecreekcameraclub.com or email Keith Cunningham at [email protected].