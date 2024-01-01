Exciting Changes Coming to the Ceramics Club

Susan Eastman

Exciting changes came to the Ceramics Club this past year. A new Board of Directors was installed that included President Ann Economu, Vice President Gena Wikstrom, Treasurer, Sherry Guthrie, Secretary Connie Marsh. Hilda Fermin and Janet Vine also joined the board. The membership voted to extend the board’s term to two years to facilitate continuity.

The board established three broad goals for the club. First, to increase membership through offering beginner classes that will introduce ceramics to a wider audience. Second, use Artist of the Month articles to highlight individual growth in their artistic achievement. Finally, the board hoped to put the club on a more stable financial foundation.

Then came the fun part—the How To! Two new beginner classes were introduced. Mentored by Ann and Gena, students received instruction in the difference between greenware and bisque, learning how to prepare greenware, a non-fired ceramic, for use. Each person received two ceramic pieces, paint, brushes, and tools to create new art.

From post-class surveys: “It was such a joy, I had no idea I could do this,” and, “I’ve never tried art before, this was a total surprise,” then, “So much fun I can’t wait to do it again!”

Ceramic Club members also enjoy outstanding instruction from two certified instructors, Kelli Frederickson and Linda Galowitz, in the studio Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday respectively. They introduce and demonstrate new techniques while providing individualized personal teaching.

The Ceramic Club has a busy social calendar with monthly Happy Hours at volunteer member homes. These are relaxing gatherings meant to further friendships, talk art, and share delicious food. This past year also saw the initiation of a spring picnic at Sunrise Park. Grillmeister Bob Wikstrom prepared burgers and dogs, while other members brought sides. Then there was the Cinco de Mayo chili cook-off. Jay Frederickson was named winner, and a year-end pizza party! Yum!

As the new year rolls around, beginner classes are being scheduled for February and spring. Mildly curious or eager students are all invited to try new things and unlock the sleeping artist within. Watch for specific dates coming soon!

This year we anticipate a rewarding new relationship with the Desert Edge High School Conservatory of Arts and Design. The relationship will expand student exposure to ceramics, yet another artistic discipline, and present opportunities for field trips.

For all of us here, the Ceramics Club provides a welcoming place to learn and practice our art, sharing knowledge and techniques fostered by our talented and committed instructors. Camaraderie and positive support characterize our time together as we explore our unique expressions of the craft.

Join us! You’ll love it!