Lee Ayers

The Christian Men Fellowship Bible study group joined together for breakfast at the Eagle’s Nest restaurant in March. A great time was had by all! Left to right: Lee Ayers, Gene Acklie, Charles Simmons, Neil Smith, Tom Lau, Jim Reggin, Reeves Smith, Robert Connell, Tom Ohrt, and Russ Dyson. Seated: Joe Davis, Mike Mondzak, and Terry Ernst.