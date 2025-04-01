Ballroom Dance—Vintage Glamour and Partner Dancing

Dave Rosenthal

The PebbleCreek Ballroom Dance Club invites you to an evening of Vintage Glamour and Partner Dancing. Join us and dance to a variety of musical styles from Rock, Swing, Waltz, Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Hustle, and more. Dress is casual but show up in your best vintage clothes if you want to make a splash!

Saturday, April 26

Tuscany Falls Ballroom, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Cash bar opens at 6 p.m. At 6:15 p.m., Keith Clinton, a professional dance instructor, will conduct a free dance lesson: Learn the Waltz. The name ‘waltz’ comes from an old German word walzen, meaning to roll, turn, or glide. Waltz was the first dance in which the man and lady danced with body contact, and was considered quite scandalous in its day!

From 7 to 9:30 p.m. the dance floor opens up to all PebbleCreek residents and guests. Singles are welcome. You do not need a partner to attend. Cost is $15 per person for members, $20 per person for nonmembers. Pay at the door with cash or check or pay online at pcballroomdanceclub.com.

See you on the dance floor!