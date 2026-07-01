The “Goofiest” in PCMGA History?

Howie Tiger

On May 28, the PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) held their annual “goofy golf” tourney on the Eagle’s Nest course. This is a fun event where the members play from all sorts of teeing areas and the holes are placed in precarious positions. The format was a 4-man team scramble with a three-drive minimum for each player. A total of 116 players participated.

“Goofy” is a perfect description. On four holes (#9, #10, #11, and #14) the actual hole was not even on the green (they were in the rough or fringe near the green). The pin placements were dastardly. Several were set on side hills. But holes #5, #6, #8, #12, #15, #16, #17, and #18 were the most devious as they were set on “skee-ball” type locations. In some instances the only way to make the putt was to putt beyond the hole and watch the ball roll back hopefully into the hole. We instituted a double bogey max score to move play along (but really to save teams from embarrassment!).

The tees were set in unusual places. For instance, on hole #11, the tee was actually in the trees near the wash left of the fairway. Goofy golf became synonymous with “scary” golf! Every color tee (black, blue, white, and red) was used somewhere on the course. Several tees were set on sides of hills.

Winners (All teams competed in one flight with 11 teams cashing):

1st place: Randy Lundquist, Ian Downing, Barry Stauffer & Ed Hagstrom

2nd place: Paul Vogt, Joe Little, Monte Page & Richard Brown

3rd place: Terry Kay, Mike O’Neil, Randy Kephart & Bill Baxter

4th place: Carl Bayes, Bill Fischer, Bill Schaffer & Rod Emenaker

5th place: Gary Ebel, Steve Annable, Bill Walenda & Randy Bigos

6th place: Steve Tamparo, John Tangney, Neal Key & Brian Wagner

7th place: Julius Aquino, David Korba, Richard A.Holbeck & Ed Bobigian

8th place: Brian Lorenzo, John Low, Ron Shrum & George Nelson

9th place: Keith Clinton, Bill Palmer, Tim Niccum & Kirk Harrison

10th place: Rick Boyles, Lawrence Nathan, Derek Baxter & Mike Mason

11th place: Brent Dorman, Rob Kraft, John Abercrombie & Cliff Truax

Immediately after play, the members were provided sandwiches, chips, and beer at Sunrise Park—a beautiful setting on a great weather day.

The PCMGA wants to thank Joe Bannon and Golf Course Superintendent John Fourness for the fun setup of the course. They also want to thank Joe Chimera for all his work in setting up Sunrise Park for food and beverage. Awesome job, both Joes!