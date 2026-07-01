Camera Club Photo of the Month

Lynn Warren

The July photo of the month is a dramatic scene emphasizing petroglyphs by club member Larry Matney. This image is a high dynamic range image of one of thousands of petroglyphs at the Three Rivers Petroglyphs site in New Mexico. Rock art was created by the prehistoric Jornada Mogollon Tribe. The site is on a basaltic ridge rising above the Three Rivers Valley which contains over 21,000 petroglyphs, including masks, sunbursts, wildlife, handprints, and geometric designs. The number and concentration of petroglyphs make this one of the largest and most interesting rock art sites in the Southwest.

For information about the camera club, contact Keith Cunningham at khcunning@hotmail.com.