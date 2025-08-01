Summer Dance August 22! Learn the Cha-Cha and Samba Line Dance

Cynthia Schwartz

Calling all partner dance fans! You are invited to join us at our fourth Summer Dance! Get out of the heat and into the cool as we dance to a variety of musical styles designed for everyone’s taste. Forget your ideas about “stuffy” ballroom dance music. We feature a high-energy playlist with all kinds of music. You can dance everything from Two-Step, East and West Coast Swing, Waltz, Cha–Cha, Foxtrot, Hustle, Bolero, Tango, and more.

The party begins on Friday, Aug. 22, in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dress is casual but feel free to dress up and look stylish! No flip-flops, huarache sandals, or similar footwear please.

The cash bar opens at 6 p.m. At 6:15 p.m., Keith Clinton, a PC resident and professional dance instructor, will conduct a free dance lesson. Learn the Cha-Cha, a lively and fun dance that will really get you moving on the dance floor. It’s a great dance for beginners. You will master a few simple steps and dance to a variety of songs, including music by Santana, Maroon 5, and Brooks & Dunn.

Dancing starts at 7 p.m. At the mid-dance break, everyone will get on the floor to learn the Samba Line Dance, a favorite of all dancers.

The dance is open to all PebbleCreek residents and guests, and you do not need a partner to attend. Singles are welcome! Cost is $10 per person. Pay at the door with cash or check or pay online at pcballroomdanceclub.com. See you on the dance floor!

Your 2025 PebbleCreek Ballroom Dance Club officers, Dave Rosenthal, President