PebbleCreek 60s Team Wins Championship!

Softball tournament champions! Left to right, front row: Frank Pierce, Joe Pollock, Kurt Fischer, Rick Camozzi, Wade Biddix, John Saleh; back row: Bill Perkett, Kevin Keating, Craig Hauger, Ken Gilles, Mike Perkins, Billy Britt, Mark Turner, Scott Flynn, Mike Luehring, Tommy Williams. Supportive and fun spouses and fans The team and their donations to the Pinetop food bank

Fred Dresser

The Pinetop Old School Classic Softball Tournament was held on June 13-15, and the PebbleCreek’s 60s team (Questar) managed by Craig Hauger competed in the 60s bracket that contained nine teams. When the dust settled, our own Questar team ended up winning the Championship 17-16 over a team from Albuquerque, N.M., called Landsharks.

The entire weekend was full of camaraderie, with an incredible group of men on and off the field. The spouses on this team were top notch, supportive, and fun!

The weekend was not all about softball as the spouses and fans were there to support the team. Sponsors Craig and Judy Hauger held a team picnic that included a fun, competitive corn hole tournament hosted by John and Sandy Manobianco. The winners of this tournament were John Saleh and Joanne Biddix. Chef Chris “Rappy” Raptoplous prepared delicious eats.

On Saturday, the team and friends also enjoyed an entertaining Mexican fiesta at a restaurant.

The PebbleCreek 60s team also gives back! Every year they donate to the Pinetop food bank that feeds 200 families every day. Our thanks to Frank Pierce for heading this.

Thank you to all who came to Pinetop to support the PebbleCreek 60s team!