Studying the Bible from New Heights

B. Brown

A group of women are using an intriguing Bible commentary called “The Bible from 30,000 Feet.” It’s written by Skip Heitzig, speaker, author, and pastor-teacher of Calvary Church in Albuquerque, N.M. The Bible is actually a compilation of 66 individual books, written by over 40 authors and spanning a period of almost 2,000 years. Since the Bible is the best-selling book of all time, many avid readers intend to devote the estimated 70 hours required to finish the text but can get “slogged down” before they even get to the New Testament. Pastor Heitzig breaks down the Old Testament (36 books) and the New Testament (27 books) to give the reader a working understanding of the main principles presented in each.

Author Skip Heitzig uses the familiar analogy of the cruising altitude of an airplane and the height from where he is viewing the Bible in this book. Flying at that altitude, one may not see the details of everyday life at ground level but one can get a sense of the massiveness of heaven and earth. In the same manner, meditating upon and applying the Bible’s meaningful truths each week of the year can uncover a fascinating panorama of God’s mind and plan communicated through Scripture. Pastor Heitzig’s challenge is, “Give me a year, and I’ll give you the Bible.”

Every chapter of “The Bible from 30,000 Feet” is accompanied by an hour-long lecture available for free on YouTube. One could easily complete the study independently, but PebbleCreek Community Church offers a group study on Monday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. Rebecca Wible facilitates the study in her home. Some attendees have never read the Bible, and others have been studying the text for almost 40 years. Each member agrees this commitment to meeting as a group is well worth their time and is helpful to keep them on track. Many participants do not stay in PebbleCreek all year, so the group takes a break during the summer months and for two weeks of the Christmas holidays. If you would like to join this interesting Bible study, please call or text Rebecca at 425-750-9661.

