“A” Hikers Climb Phoenix Icon

Lynn Warren

The hike to Flatiron, a Phoenix icon located at the northern end of the Superstitions, is considered one of the toughest hikes in the Phoenix area and requires route-finding, boulder hopping, and scrambling, but on Feb. 5, eleven PebbleCreek “A” hikers started at Lost Dutchman State Park and completed a 7-mile RT hike/scramble to the 4,700 ft. top, with over 2,800 feet of vertical gain. Although the weather was perfect, it was a tough, strenuous challenge but the hikers were rewarded with outstanding views and felt a great sense of accomplishment when they returned safely to the parking lot, followed by “apres hike” lunch and libations in a great pub in Apache Junction. The club hikes in interesting areas around the valley, providing the opportunity to enjoy scenery and terrain a person might not experience as a solo hiker; check the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.