March 2025, Front Page

“A” Hikers Climb Phoenix Icon

Left to right, seated: Vicki Carter and Jennifer Kwong; standing: Lynn Warren (photographer), Roger Davis, Jan Larson, Neal Wring, Kris Raczkiewicz, Stacey Miller, Kerry Walsh, Tom O’Reilly, and Mike Tansey pausing in Siphon Draw after climbing 1,000 feet, with iconic Flatiron (Superstitions) still another 1,600 feet higher above.

Lynn Warren

The hike to Flatiron, a Phoenix icon located at the northern end of the Superstitions, is considered one of the toughest hikes in the Phoenix area and requires route-finding, boulder hopping, and scrambling, but on Feb. 5, eleven PebbleCreek “A” hikers started at Lost Dutchman State Park and completed a 7-mile RT hike/scramble to the 4,700 ft. top, with over 2,800 feet of vertical gain. Although the weather was perfect, it was a tough, strenuous challenge but the hikers were rewarded with outstanding views and felt a great sense of accomplishment when they returned safely to the parking lot, followed by “apres hike” lunch and libations in a great pub in Apache Junction. The club hikes in interesting areas around the valley, providing the opportunity to enjoy scenery and terrain a person might not experience as a solo hiker; check the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.