Strictly Strength Celebrates

Sonia Lunardi

The challenge is complete—and the results speak for themselves. The 2026 Strictly Strength Class Challenge wrapped up a highly successful 12-week overload program built on progressive split training. Each workout was intentionally designed to build upon the last, with a strategic focus on targeting specific muscle groups to maximize both strength and muscle development.

Participants tracked their progress closely, recording weights, reps, and sets within structured timeframes—turning effort into measurable results. The program centered on split training, allowing for focused work on individual muscle groups to drive targeted strength gains and hypertrophy. Each session included three sets per movement to increase training volume and effectively stimulate growth.

To elevate intensity, workouts concluded with a two-minute HIIT finisher, boosting calorie burn and enhancing metabolic impact. An abdominal burnout pushed participants even further, targeting core strength and endurance through high-repetition, continuous movements designed to fatigue the midsection and build resilience.

Functional training principles were woven throughout, ensuring that strength gains translated into improved performance in everyday movement.

Led by group fitness instructor and personal trainer Sonia Lunardi, more than 30 women committed to the challenge—and transformed. The outcome: stronger, more capable bodies, increased confidence under heavier loads, improved balance, stability, and mobility, and muscle development like never before.

This wasn’t just a program—it was a powerful demonstration of what consistency, structure, and determination can achieve.

Congratulations to every woman who committed, showed up, and pushed beyond limits—your strength, dedication, and results are truly inspiring.