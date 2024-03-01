Stingers Tennis Team Buzzing with Activity

Norma Whitley

It is halfway into the tennis match season for the Stingers Tennis Team. The weather has cooled off tremendously from the heat of this past summer and fall. Still, the team is practicing and ready for match play with other active senior communities in the west valley.

The West Valley Women’s Tennis League (WVWTL) has been in existence for many years and coordinates active and competitive tennis play for women ages 50+ in communities in the west valley.

Tennis for active women ages 50+ is beneficial for their health. It increases aerobic capacity, burns calories, improves balance and strength, and improves mental health. The social aspects of senior league play benefit players by offering friendship and camaraderie.

If you are currently a tennis player or have played tennis in the past, there are opportunities for various levels of play in PebbleCreek. If you are a 3.5 tennis player and would like to learn more about playing with the PC Stingers in west valley league play, please contact Norma Whitley at 516-655-9006 or [email protected].

Go Stingers!