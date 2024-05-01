State Parties – May 2024

The Oregon Picnic

Cathy Howell

This year’s gathering on March 24 was well attended by the hardiest Oregonians. The day started cool and breezy, and by picnic time it was cold and windy … a perfect spring day if we were still in Oregon. Team Oregon was well organized and had all the appropriate decorations provided by Lucy Saling and Judy Hart. Several great dishes were provided by the attendees. Many attendees wore their favorite college colors, but mostly we were bundled up in whatever we could find to keep warm.

This year we again had fun playing Oregon trivia with many of the players stumped by how many mountain ranges are in Oregon and the original name of Crater Lake. A big thank you went out to our team member Meghan, who took on the biggest job of all: calling all Oregonians listed in the Source Book to issue a personal invitation to the gathering. Sorry if we missed you, and we look forward to seeing you at the March 2025 picnic!

Hoosiers Crossed the Finish Line with the 2024 Indiana Party!

“The Greatest Spectacle” in partying was held on March 21 in the Chianti Room at Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. This year’s theme, the Indianapolis 500, brought out several black and white outfits and a lot of checkered shirts! The meal was a delicious buffet of “good ole’ Indiana comfort food,” and there was a lot of 500 fun hosted by Master of Ceremonies Guy DeCosterd. Jonnie Chandler was our queen, several Creekers were awarded a medal for the trivia contest, and all were “revved” up for the driver race between A.J. Foyt and Helio! It was a great evening to celebrate Indiana!

Thank you co-chairs Kathy Sagorsky, Judi Johnson, and Cathy Dosch.

The Iowa Party

Toni Erickson

With pleasure we extend our heartfelt appreciation to Dennis and Jude Holdorf for orchestrating a memorable gathering of the Iowans, encompassing both full-time residents and snowbirds nestled within the PebbleCreek community, on the beautiful afternoon of March 10. The event, held at the Oasis Pool from 1 to 4 p.m., boasted an impressive turnout of more than 50 individuals. Adding a touch of geographical nostalgia, a captivating map adorned the scene, inviting each guest to pinpoint their original place of residence or cherished hometown. Against the backdrop of a radiant day, attendees arrived bearing a delightful array of dishes to share, enriching the occasion with a delightful culinary mosaic!