Sip Back and Relax

On May 1, the new officers of the Wine Club Executive Committee took over their respective duties. President Kathy Worwa announced the responsibilities of the secretary position she vacated on May 1 will be assumed by Donna Moffatt, who will fill the one-year remaining term.

The Wine Club fiscal year begins in May, and the $25 member fees are due by May 31. If you are a snowbird and unable to attend any events in the summer, you can always join or renew when you return. Please see the Wine Club website for more information on how to submit your dues at pcwineclub.com.

With a new Executive Committee comes different ideas and ways to enhance the membership for everyone. Live music will be added to some of the upcoming events as will opportunities for wine education and other new experiences. If you are interested in joining the Wine Club, you can attend most of the events as a guest for an additional $10 charge or join today. For more information, visit the website at pcwineclub.com or contact one of the board members to learn more about the club.

Following are some upcoming events:

May 21: Dinner featuring wines by Ancient Peaks—reservations accepted from April 19 to April 29.

June 18: Western themed wine dinner—reservations accepted from May 24 to June 3.

July 16: Hawaiian luau themed buffet wine dinner—reservations accepted from June 21 to July 1.

Come and join the Wine Club, experience new wines, make new friends, and have some fun! Cheers!