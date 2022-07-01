Singles Pool Parties Are a Splash!

Marion Ellison

May was a fun-filled month for the PebbleCreek Singles Club. One of our events, hosted by Ruth Muller at the Oasis Pool, was a Hawaiian luau including leis. Members brought a smorgasbord of food to share, from a large crockpot of delicious pulled pork to cool popsicles! There was much lounging, fun conversation, and some members played pool volleyball. It was a great way to continue our summer fun. More pool parties are scheduled.

PC Singles Club is an active social club, not a dating club. All single residents are welcome to join by contacting Lynne Johnson at 602-793-6857. Our meetings are held on the first Sunday of the month in the Tuscany Ballroom. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 3 p.m.

Once a member, you are able to check out our website at www.pcsingles.org and sign up to participate in any of our many activities; some of which are game nights, happy hours, karaoke, golf, bocce ball, and trips to nearby attractions. It is recommended that members check our website frequently, so as not to miss out on a fun activity. Our July meeting will be on Sunday, July 3. See you there!