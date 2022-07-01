Genealogy Club News

Denise Beeson

The June meeting featured how to research Scotland genealogy. Our presenter was Erik Riswick, who has been a PebbleCreek resident for nine years. Like his father before him, in retirement, Erik has pursued genealogy as a hobby. Erik decided to focus his work on the Scottish ancestry of both his mother, who was born and raised in Edinburgh, and of his wife Gail’s mother, who was born and raised in Glasgow. Erik has visited Scotland many times, and he has conducted family research in Edinburgh at Scotland’s records and genealogy center, known as Registry House. Erik is a volunteer researcher with Clan McAlister of America and is one of the organization’s Line Coordinators.

Our July meeting is July 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. Rick Sothen will present ‘An Introduction to Creating a Family Book.’ This presentation will give a detailed, but high level, overview of the three software programs used to collect, organize, and print a family book from your genealogy data. A book can be created in minutes for anyone in your family tree, which can be printed or even sent in an email.

Rick has been working on his genealogy for almost 30 years. Starting with just pencil and paper, moving to early online software, and finally settling on the three programs he now uses. He wants to share this experience with others who have no idea they can generate a book from their research that they can sit down and read.

Please note: The summer months will feature club members with special expertise. Outside speakers will be presenting starting in September.

The Genealogy Club is now meeting live in the Palm Room on the second Monday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. We have recently established Special Interest Groups (SIGs) to assist our members with their research areas. The following are the SIGs and their host. You can contact them via email if you are interested in learning about their meetings.

* Beginning Genealogist SIG. Host: Barbara Downey, [email protected] This group met at the beginning of the April meeting to discuss the 1950 Census.

* DNA SIG. Host: Kevin Campbell, [email protected]

* Eastern European SIG, including Germany, Poland and Ukraine. Hosts: Bryon and Kathy Koch, [email protected]

* Colonial America SIG. Host: Marilyn Kinnie, [email protected]

* Genealogy Book Creation SIG, and software support. Host: Rick Sothen, [email protected]

* French Canadian SIG. Host: Chris Pelikan, [email protected] This new group met and shared their interest in Canada in general with a concentration in French Quebec, since the members are researching this area of Canada.

Other SIGS will be created as needed.

Some SIGS meet prior to or after the general meeting, which begins at 10 a.m. and/or called by the Host.

PC Genealogy nametags are available for order to purchase for $5.50 at the meeting. Pick up orders placed at the upcoming meeting. Contact Judy Husk at [email protected] to place your order!

See us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/PebbleCreekGenealogyClub.

Genealogy classes will be offered by LifeLong Learning starting in the fall. Watch for the announcement of classes.

All PC residents interested in genealogy, at whatever level, are welcome to join us.