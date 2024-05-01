Singles Club Visits Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center

Kathy Smith

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is a nonprofit rescue and rehab facility specializing in wild animals. Over 70% of the animals that come to the center are returned to the wild. For those that cannot be released, the center offers a home for life in the sanctuary. Private tours are only offered on Mondays when they are not open to the public.

This is an excellent way to spend a couple of hours. The 22 club members thought it was very impressive. The center’s goals are to release the animals into their natural environment. The tour guides were storytellers who talked about the history of each animal and how they got there.

If you look closely in the picture you will see most of the group wearing their solar eclipse glasses, as we visited on April 8. Everyone said it was a very memorable day with a delicious lunch at the Pinnacle Grille in North Scottsdale!