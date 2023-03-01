Singles Club Enjoys a Hike to the Waterfall

Kathy Smith, Singles Club Publicity Director

On Jan. 19, 18 singles traveled to the White Tank Mountain Regional Park to take the very popular Waterfall hike. It’s an easy 2-mile hike where they saw petroglyphs, some beautiful scenery, and a little bit of water! After the hike, the group went to Babbo’s for a well-deserved lunch. Everyone enjoyed the food and fellowship!

All PebbleCreek single residents are welcome to join our ever-growing group by calling Colleen Slepicka at 480-466-5118. Then you can check out our website at www.pcsingles.org. There you can see our calendar of upcoming events and choose which activities you would like to sign up for.

Weekly and monthly activities include golf, bocce, game nights, Wii Bowling, Pictionary, Saturday breakfasts, and a happy hour every month for new members to get to know other people in the club.

Our monthly meetings are held on the first Sunday of the month at the Tuscany Falls Ballroom at 2:30 p.m.

Come join the fun and meet new friends!