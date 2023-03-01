Creekers Volunteer at St. Mary’s Food Bank

Do you ever ask yourself, “How can I give back to our community?” One way to help people in need of all ages is by assisting food banks. First, by financially supporting local food banks or by donating food. Second, by volunteering at the food banks. Two major food banks in our area that need volunteers and your support are Agua Fria Food and Clothing Bank (affcb.org) and St. Mary’s Food Bank tinyurl.com/bdz4swd3

How Can You Get Plugged In?

Each month, Jim Sykes and friends organize a caravan of PebbleCreekers to go to St. Mary’s Food Bank. We meet in the parking lot across the street from the Activities Office at 6:45 a.m., usually on the third Thursday of each month, to carpool to St. Mary’s. We work until 10 a.m. at various tasks involving sorting and then distributing food to food bank clients.

Agua Fria Food and Clothing Bank needs volunteers also but is in need of a smaller number of volunteers. You can volunteer at Agua Fria Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon by going to their website to sign up. Jim, who is an Agua Fria board member, can also arrange for a tour, including an orientation of potential volunteers, to determine if this volunteer opportunity is right for you.

You can also donate monetarily to either food bank at their websites. Finally, there are opportunities to donate food to these food banks here in our community through various clubs and at some PebbleCreek events.

Hunger and homelessness are serious problems in our community and around the world. Each of us can help!

If you have further questions about volunteering at either food bank, please contact Jim at [email protected] or go directly to their websites for additional information.