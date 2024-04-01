ShowTime—Celebrating 25 Years of Entertainment Is Here!

Laurie Farquhar

It’s almost opening night for ShowTime’s spectacular 25th anniversary celebration. Do you have your tickets?

ShowTime—Celebrating 25 Years of Entertainment opens on Monday, April 8 and runs only six nights until Saturday, April 13, with all performances in the Renaissance Theater starting at 7 p.m. There will be singing, dancing, comedy, colorful costumes, fun videos, and so many memories of all the outstanding productions that ShowTime has presented to PebbleCreek audiences over the past quarter century.

The variety will amaze you. There will be excerpts from best-loved musicals such as Beauty and the Beast, 42nd Street, and The Music Man, as well as favorite numbers from the many original musical revues including Reminisce, Celebrating Ed Sullivan, and This Land Is Your Land.

To purchase tickets, go to the HOA website at pebblecreekhoa.org. You do not need to log into the website. Just click on “Things to Do” and then scroll down to “Ticket Sales” to find the link to purchase tickets. It is reserved seating and all tickets are $16.50 each which includes the service fees. VISA and MasterCard are accepted.

If you need help with your purchase, please call JoAnn Smyth at 623-466-8471 and she will be happy to assist you over the phone.

It will be “A Grand Night for Singing” as ShowTime celebrates its silver anniversary. Come and see if some of your favorite numbers from previous shows are among the 100-plus songs and dances that are included in this fantastic production. It will be a “Thriller” of an evening.