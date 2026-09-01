Shalom Club Marks Holidays with Services, Food, and Celebrations

There’s a saying in the Jewish community that the High Holidays are early or late, but never on time. That’s because the dates are set by the lunar Jewish calendar, with 12 months of 29 or 30 days. And then, every year or so, an extra lunar month is added to catch up to the solar year of 365 days.

Confusing? Definitely, but that explains why the holidays are early this September and the Shalom Club calendar for the month is full!

Rosh Hashanah Services with Rabbi David Rosenberg will be held on Sept. 12, while Yom Kippur services will be Sept. 20 and 21. Admission is by paid reservation, and if you are interested, please contact Jill Burnham, 770-826-8640 or jjteach2@bellsouth.net. A traditional Yom Kippur Break-the-Fast meal, marking the transition from the most solemn day of the year to one filled with renewal, will be held on the 21st.

The next holiday on the calendar is Sukkot, a seven-day holiday marking the fall harvest, when meals are eaten in a temporary structure called the Sukkah. Sherry and Mitch Mankosa are building a Sukkah in their yard and club members will celebrate the holiday with a potluck supper.

And, there’s more! The Shalom Club’s regular monthly events will fill out the calendar with the monthly meeting.

The Shalom Club welcomes Jews and anyone interested in Judaism.