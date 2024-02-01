Sew Talented! PC Quilters Holiday Luncheon

Cynthia Schwartz

The PebbleCreek Quilters Organization has more than 200 members from our community. The mission of the PebbleCreek Quilters Organization is to promote fellowship among quilters and to initiate quilt programs and workshops. It inspires and shares knowledge and ideas with fellow quilters while creating and distributing various items to local charities.

Last December, the PebbleCreek Quilters Organization hosted its annual holiday luncheon in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Helen Robinson, co-owner of Sew Kind of Wonderful, showed dozens of quilts from her trunk show. A highlight of the luncheon was show-and-tell. This was an opportunity for members to show quilts that they recently completed. We are proud to have so many talented quilters in PebbleCreek!