Secondhand Treasures Is Back!

Activities Office

Spaces go on sale Dec 7 at 9 a.m. in the Activities Office; cost is $25.

The extremely popular Secondhand Treasures sale is back for 2023! Residents only are invited to buy a vendor space beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5 in the Activities Office. Vendor space includes (1) six-foot table and (1) chair. Please bring your own tablecloth/décor. $25 per space. Debit/credit card or member charge only.

The event will take place in the Tuscany Falls ballroom on Jan. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. Vendor load-in and other details will be shared at time of purchase of vendor space. PebbleCreek resident vendors only of upscale items; no garage-sale kinds of items and no craft/DIY items. Questions? Call the Activities Office at 623-535-9854.

It will be free to attend this event as a customer, and we will publish a reminder closer to the event date.