Patty Green

The PebbleCreek Annual Mah Jongg Tournament is scheduled for March 2, 2023, in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Those who played at our last tournament in 2022 will be receiving an email in January with details. If you wish to join and play this year, please email Patty Greene at [email protected] and you will be placed on the list and receive information regarding this tournament. The tournament is open only to PebbleCreek residents.