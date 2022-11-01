‘Ring Those Christmas Bells’ – PebbleCreek Singers’ Annual Holiday Concert

Donna Swagger

Mark your calendars! Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 3, the PebbleCreek Singers present their annual holiday concert, ‘Ring Those Christmas Bells.’ All performances are at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater.

PC Singers has all the right ingredients for a delightful holiday program. Take a dash of sacred music, a pinch of traditional carols, and a smidgeon of classical numbers. Add various tempos and rhythms. Mix in a few surprises! Finally, blend in 70 full-chorus voices mixed with a sprinkle of small ensembles and soloists, and Voila!—you have the PC Singers’ 2022 holiday concert! The concert opener, Ring Those Christmas Bells is a lively, high-spirited number that sets the tone for an evening of holiday cheer. The sopranos and altos team up to provide some fun and laughter with their rendition of Christmas Shopping Blues, a jazzy little number that sets the mood for all the craziness of the gift-giving season. The tempo changes as the tenors, baritones, and basses take center stage performing Stars I Shall Find, a musical arrangement of Sara Teasdale’s poem that speaks of peace and hope. The Hallelujah Chorus, Handel’s powerful and majestic masterpiece, will resound throughout the theater as the concert comes to a close.

First day tickets sales began Monday, Oct. 31 at 8 a.m. Online sales will continue through Nov. 29. Ordering online is simple. Go to pebblecreekhoa.org, click on Things to Do, then Tickets. Scroll down to find The PebbleCreek Singers and click on Buy Tickets. Seats are $16.50 (handling fee included). Any remaining tickets will be available at the door.

Immediately following each concert there will be an Afterglow at Toscano’s. Singers invite concertgoers to join them there for the festivities.

Director Jerry Drake and the chorus look forward to seeing our families and friends as we usher in the holiday season. Add this to your holiday “to-do” list!