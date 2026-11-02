Rescue of the Month: Peanut

Mary O’Neill, President, Pet Companions Club

I was contacted in July by a PebbleCreek resident who heard about Peanut from her dog groomer, who had been Peanut’s groomer as well for many years. Peanut lived with his parents in Buckeye, but he was really a daddy’s boy. His mom and Peanut did not get along. Unfortunately, Peanut’s dad passed away, and his mom was looking to re-home him.

Peanut lost an eye a couple of years back when a golden retriever was playing with him and jumped on his head. It caused Peanut’s eye to pop out, and he had to have it surgically removed. But he’s still an adorable Pomeranian ball of fluff!

I was hesitant to take Peanut at first because his mom described some behavioral issues that I wasn’t sure I wanted to take on. A wonderful PebbleCreek couple reached out to me soon after, looking for a small rescue dog to foster as they had just lost their last rescued pup. We discussed what I had been told about Peanut, and I sent them out to Buckeye to meet him. The meeting was a success, and they took Peanut home, where they quickly fell in love with his sweet, cuddly personality. No behavioral issues occurred, so it just goes to show that sometimes a dog is reacting to negative energy from a person, and that creates the behavior.

We got Peanut a wellness exam and vaccines as he hadn’t seen a vet in years.

Peanut was quickly adopted by his foster parents, and they think he’s just a perfect boy! It was serendipitous that they were looking for a dog at exactly the right time and were the perfect parents for this boy to thrive and be happy. You can send us a donation through Zelle at pcpetcompanions@gmail.com, or send us a check by mail to The Pet Companions Club of PebbleCreek, PO Box 6106, Goodyear, AZ 85338-0619.