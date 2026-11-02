Pet of the Month: Meet Koufax: Our Four-Legged Adventurer

In June 2014, a little tan Cockapoo named Noah practically jumped out of our computer screen at the San Diego Humane Society website. I knew immediately that I had to meet him, so early Saturday morning, June 28, I rushed over to bring him home.

His name quickly became Koufax, thanks to my husband’s love of the Dodgers.

When Koufax first arrived, he was shy and quiet. He followed me everywhere. It took him a little time to feel comfortable, but before long, he became a beloved member of our family (Mary Perlaki-Neely and Gregg Neely)—and quite the adventurer!

During his San Diego years, Koufax loved going to the beach, running in and out of the waves, playing with other dogs, and enjoying long days of fun. He also visited Big Bear, where he experienced snow for the first time. He has always loved car rides and dog events, especially when they came with treats and toys!

Two years ago, Koufax moved with us to PebbleCreek. The Arizona heat took some getting used to, but he eventually became a desert dog. He has enjoyed hikes in Sedona and the Estrella Mountains, visits to the dog park, and long neighborhood walks.

Now a senior dog, Koufax has slowed down a bit. His hearing and eyesight aren’t what they used to be, but he still loves his walks, backyard time, and meeting his neighborhood dog friends. His calm and friendly personality has made him quite popular on our morning walks.

From beaches and snow to mountains and desert, Koufax has had quite an adventure. We are so thankful that the cute fluffy face jumped off that computer screen twelve years ago—and that he chose us as his forever family!

A big thank you to the PebbleCreek neighbors for welcoming Koufax and our family into the community.