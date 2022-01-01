Red and Green Chili Peppers Raised a Hot $10,100 for New Life Center

Carole Schumacher

The green team wins this year’s Red and Green fiesta!

The PCLGA’s Red and Green tournament was held on Dec. 7 and 8 on Tuscany Falls East and West courses. The match play tournament is an annual fundraiser for the New Life Center and bragging rights for the winners.

At the end of day one, it was a close race, with team totals showing the green team leading by a mere two points. By day two, the hot green chilis were impressive and won the tournament by a score of 635.5 points over the red chili peppers’ score of 624.5.

Following the tournament, players gathered in the Tuscany Ballroom for a Mexican fiesta lunch, and each received tee prizes in recognition of their hard work on and off the course raising funds for the New Life Center.

Ali Rogers, a representative of the New Life Center, reminded all that this shelter is one of the largest in the country, with 104 beds, and provides assistance to children, men, and women to provide safety from domestic violence. Located in Goodyear, the shelter launched a three-year program last year to increase awareness of, availability of, and access to high-quality services for human trafficking victims in the west Valley.

The expression on Ms. Rogers’ face was priceless when the record-breaking donation of $10,100 was announced. “Your incredible generosity demonstrates your compassion for helping women and children suffering from domestic violence,” she said.

To add a bit of spice to the day, closest-to-the-pin competition winners on Tuesday were Ann Page (#8E), Gina Odom (#17E), Carol Taylor (#3W), and Judy Brown (#16W). On Wednesday the winners were Elaine Carlson (#4E), Janell Jenson (#13E), Vicki Ray (#5W), and Vera Ilsley (#12W).

A special thanks to our red hot co-chairs, Chris Urbatchka and Liz Wenzler, along with their awesome team of Cherrie Pierson and Lisa Reichert for decorations, Deb Smedley for graphics, and Vicki Norrie and Susan Harris for pairings and technical support.

The $10,100 donation represents nearly $1,000 more than 2020. A huge thank you to all who participated in this worthy cause.