Prestigious Pickleball Tournament Hits PebbleCreek

MaryJo Wagner

Get ready for PebbleCreek’s biggest pickleball event of the year!

On Wednesday, Feb. 8 (Women’s Doubles), Thursday, Feb. 9 (Mixed Doubles), and Friday, Feb. 10 (Men’s Doubles) beginning at 8 a.m., your PebbleCreek Pickleball Club (PCPB) will be hosting our 7th annual USAPA Sanctioned Pickleball Tournament on our 20 dedicated court facility located at 16150 W. Clubhouse Drive.

Each day will begin with a welcome address from our PCPB Tournament Director Mike Crabtree to our 500+ participants from across the U.S. and Canada, followed by the singing of the national anthems of the U.S. and Canada by some of our most talented performers from PebbleCreek; Katie Croy, Lisa Lombardi, and Gary Luders.

Start your mornings off at the famous “Sweet Spot,” which will offer free homemade sweets by Creekers along with free freshly brewed coffee.

There will be over 15 vendor booths offering the latest in women’s and men’s sports apparel, jewelry, paddles, and health-care treatments.

Chef Peter’s Bistro Food Truck will be selling a variety of food and drink options with a different menu each day.

There is no admission or parking fee, but parking will be extremely tight. So please walk, ride a bike, or use a golf cart to minimize traffic congestion if possible.

Join us for this exciting event! You’ll find out why pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport.