Poetry Corner

Memory of Sons

Kathleen Ripley Leo

Once, my sons put on their father’s shoes

and flip-flopped through the house

like baby seals slipping on ice floes.

Then, one grew two sizes bigger than dad

and the other could borrow his good

Johnson and Murphy’s for a dance.

Often, I put on their running shoes and

flip-flopped out to the mailbox,

like a mother seal slipping around her pups

careful how I stepped, gripping them close.

I think, how their bones have grown

and their fine sense of fair play.

Now, I hold these memories tight to me,

as I hold the image of their faces

like bright stars in my heart.

© KRLeo 2026