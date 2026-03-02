CantaMia Billiards Club Routs PebbleCreek in Dual-Venue Showdown

Dan Harris, travel team coordinator

On Jan. 16, the CantaMia (CM) Billiards Club and PebbleCreek Billiards Club (PCBC) clashed in an intense 8-ball series split between their two communities. The morning session saw four CM players travel to PebbleCreek to face four PCBC opponents, while the afternoon featured three PCBC players heading to CantaMia to take on four CM players.

After dropping their last two meetings to PCBC, CM came out fired up—and delivered a resounding statement, sweeping all four team matches and claiming the overall games count by a commanding 66–26 margin.

Morning Session at PebbleCreek (CM wins 34–10)

First Match: Round-Robin (32 games)

Each of PCBC’s four players faced each of CM’s four twice. The action started close, with PCBC edging ahead 6–5 early, but CM quickly took over, surging to a 25–7 rout. CM’s Jeff Satterthwaite was unstoppable, winning all 8 of his games, while teammate Shane Korman added excitement by sinking the 8-ball on the break.

Second Match: Ranked Heads-Up (12 games)

Players were paired by their first-match win totals for three rounds. CM’s momentum carried over strongly as they dominated with a decisive 9-3 victory. But PCBC’s Dan Harris came alive in the second match, defeating Satterthwaite twice—including running the rack in their final game.

Afternoon Session at CantaMia (CM wins 32–16)

First Match: Round-Robin (36 games)

CM seized control from the start, building a solid 23-13 lead. CM’s Ken Balog starred for the hosts, winning 8 of his 9 games, while PCBC’s Bill Frustaglia led the visitors with 6 wins.

Second Match: Ranked Heads-Up (12 games)

CM kept the pressure on, winning the first five games and staying strong throughout to secure another 9–3 win. Balog was again dominant, going 3–0 in his matchups.

This decisive victory flips the script from recent history and sets the stage for an intense rematch next month—PCBC will surely be hungry for revenge!