Pickleball’s School Supplies Social

Mimi Blythe and Constance Angus

With extreme gratitude, we want to report on this fundraising social just one more time! There are few opportunities that combine the perfect blend of fun, food, raffles, pickleball, volunteerism, and philanthropy all wrapped up into one single event. Well, the Back-to-School Drive held on Saturday, July 23, was such an event. The PebbleCreek Pickleball Club, led by the dynamic duo of John and Constance Angus, along with a host of committed volunteers and supporters, organized a successful effort to provide much-needed school supplies for the students of Eliseo C. Felix Elementary School in Avondale.

A constant stream of caring individuals (mainly club members and a few residents) dropped off generous donations of school supplies, including everything from pencils, notebooks, backpacks, and so much more! More than 113 pickleball players paused their games to listen as School Principal Gina Schmitz spoke to the crowd. Ms. Schmitz proudly shared that, under her realm, her previous school’s rating increased from a Level D to an impressive high Level B in only two years. Student performance at Eliseo C. Felix Elementary School had been impacted due to COVID-19 related issues; however, Principal Schmitz has seen impressive scholastic improvements of up to 20% among some students. She stressed the importance of interacting with the students and offered opportunities to volunteer to help with math and reading or even just a friendly check in to ask students about their goals. “Kids love adults helping. It’s not about giving them things. It’s about spending time,” Schmitz added.

In addition to many supplies, monetary donations for the school drive continued even beyond the event. At last count, donations totaled over $2,382.

Thank you to each and every volunteer who helped with all aspects of the event. Your participation is what helps make successful events like these even possible. A huge thank you to Constance and John Angus for hosting such an organized and well-run event. A big thank you to Randy Horwitz for his huge donation of an SUV full of brand new stuffed animals, to Steve Jensen for his wonderful sound system and to Indy Rebhun for a spectacular playlist. And a heartfelt thank you to our generous members and friends for all their efforts and donations!

Interested in volunteering at Eliseo C. Felix Elementary School and helping the kids? Please contact Gina Schmitz directly at [email protected]