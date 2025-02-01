Pickleball & Pachyderms

Barbara Wellington

PebbleCreek’s Ninth Annual Pickleball Tournament returns Feb. 26, 27, and 28. Why an image of an elephant playing pickleball? It’s to let you know about the opportunity to bid on a fabulous African Photo Safari at our silent auction on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This is an exciting 7 days, 6 nights African Photo Safari for two people. The mandatory minimum bid is $4,700. Located near the Ramada, the Silent Auction booth will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information visit africanspiritsafari.com.

The club offers three separate silent auctions during the tournament, a new auction everyday. There will be many exciting items up for bid. If you see something you want, bid on it, because the item will not be there the next day. Proceeds from the auction go to building and improving the pickleball courts and facilities. The auction only accepts cash or checks. Payment is due when the auction closes that day.

Competitors from around the country and the world will battle it out at the central courts off Clubhouse Drive in PebbleCreek. Tournament Director Mike Crabtree will kick things off with updates and announcements, followed by the U.S. and Canadian National Anthems performed live by local singers. As players check in they will be near the Sweet Spot, a perennial favorite. Under the canopy will be a wide variety of free tasty treats provided by volunteers for the players.

Competition begins on Wednesday, Feb. 26 with Women’s Doubles. February 27 will feature Mixed play. On Friday, Feb. 28 the Men will pair up on the final day. This tournament features athletes ages 50+ and several levels of play.

There will be many sponsors with booths promoting their businesses on the tournament grounds. Stop by to learn more! We appreciate their support for PebbleCreek Pickleball.

This year the vendor area is expanding along with its new title, The Marketplace. The area between the courts and the Creative Arts Center will feature the sellers with their pickleball related merchandise and services. Delicious food vendors will also be sharing the space.

Finally, parking can be difficult during peak hours. Please consider walking, riding a bike, or carpooling. The address is 16151 W. Clubhouse Drive, not far from the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse.