Pickleball Club Toy Drive December 3

The PebbleCreek Pickleball Club is hosting a Holiday Toy Drive for the City of Goodyear on Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. The toy drive is a way of giving back to the Goodyear Community. People within our community are asked to donate a new unwrapped toy, cash, or gift card. The donations are given to the City of Goodyear who distributes the toys to local needy children and families. Each participant that brings a toy receives a ticket for a raffle prize. Last year we were able to help 40 families in our community. This year we are hoping to help 53 families.

We are inviting everyone in PC to drop off an unwrapped toy on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive a Christmas tree with ornaments, Christmas dinner, and gifts for children. We are having breakfast, pickleball games, plus a visit from Santa! We hope it will be a great time for all. If you are away for the holidays, you are welcome to drop a gift off early to Brenda Weide (509-948-7221) or Mary Jo Wagner (425-299-5413). This year we are also accepting cash/checks. We have a pickup if you have a larger item—we will be happy to pick it up.