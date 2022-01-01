Pickleball Club Happenings

Mimi Blythe

Giving Back: The club’s annual Toys for Goodyear Kids was held on Dec. 4, and the club’s generosity again showed. This event was a huge success! With Santa Jim Miller and Engineer Martha Urbin, members filled the Christmas train to the brim with 1,200 children’s gifts for multiple ages. The Goodyear Fire Department arrived to accept the toys and transport them to the agency that will ensure Goodyear kids in need have a good Christmas. There was music by PebbleRock-Lite, food, and, of course, fun pickleball. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the wonderful event.

Shout Out to Our Members:

• Randy Hurwitz generously donated a ball machine to the club.

• Taking great care of flag etiquette, Joe Haskovec, Bernie Bangert, Leon Mosse, and Marty Braden came out to get the American and Canadian flags ready for Veterans Day.

Focused Skills and Drills: The club continues to offer player development skills and drills for each level of player. The club offers an intro to pickleball class for any resident wanting to learn the remarkable game. Check all this out at pcpickleball.org and on Court Reserve.

Annual Membership Renewal: You are now able to renew your club membership automatically. Log into your Court Reserve account and go to Payment Profile. We no longer charge an extra 4% to pay by credit card, so please take advantage of this great feature.

USA Pickleball-Sanctioned Outside Tournament, Feb. 9, 10, and 11: Our club hosts one of the most popular USA Pickleball-sanctioned tournaments in the state. The tournament consumes our courts for three days with great play in men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles. We encourage everyone to stop by the pickleball courts to watch some fantastic matches and cheer on many of our own members. We are very fortunate to have Mike Crabtree as our tournament director. He is supported by 20 committees and many, many volunteers. Please consider volunteering and stay tuned for more information.

Upcoming Events:

Jan. 13 and 14: Women and Men’s Final Four in-house tournament

Jan. 16: Chili cook-off and paddle demo day. (Sign up opening soon on Court Reserve.)

Feb. 9, 10, and 11: USA Pickleball-Sanctioned Outside Tournament

Feb. 16: Cards for Courts

March 6: First annual golf outing