Pet of the Month: Thunder

Hi! My name is Thunder, and I am a Border Collie mix. My parents, Lori and Doug Adair, rescued me as a puppy in 2009 after my sisters and I were abandoned. A herding dog by instinct, you will find me rounding up my family and literally at my mommy’s heels most of the day.

Though I have slowed down now that I am almost 13 years old, I used to be very high energy, learning tricks, fetching tennis balls, and chasing frisbees for hours at a time. If you see me out and about, expect to receive the “collie-eye,” a hypnotic stare that can make cattle follow my desire. In fact, my breed established itself as one of the most valuable assets a sheep owner could have in the border countries of Scotland and England in the 18th and 19th centuries, because we never seem to tire of learning and working. We are very adaptive and curious, and are considered the most intelligent dog, with our IQ equal to a 4-year-old child. We memorize every face we have met and adapt to the needs of our owners with minimal training.

I personally love to learn tricks and solve new puzzles literally every day. I understand hundreds of words and could learn even more if my owners tried harder. If you offer me a treat, I will do anything you ask of me. I naturally understand my territory and am extremely obedient. You may see me on a leash only because you may not realize I don’t need one (and it is the law).

I am literally the best companion you could ask for. My loyalty knows no bounds. These days I can be seen riding around in a golf cart or catching a softball game in PebbleCreek. If you see me, please come say hello. Don’t be afraid to smell like bacon when you do!