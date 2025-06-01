PebbleCreek’s Popular Band “Happy Hour” Entertains at Robson Reserve!

Joe Volstromer

On a Wednesday afternoon in April, Robson Reserve’s Happy Hour came alive with the sound of drums, guitars, and rock ‘n’ roll. The culprits? A five-piece band of retirees who call themselves Happy Hour—and they’re proving that music knows no age limit.

Formed five years ago, Happy Hour is a popular band in PebbleCreek playing for many of the club dances, private parties, golf events, and recently, the pickleball court opening celebration. The band features talented vocalists and guitarists Becky Trimble and Brian Wentz, keyboardist Joe Volstromer, bass guitarist Jim Ledford, and drummer Bill Wise. When they aren’t playing music, you might find them playing pickleball, softball, or on the golf course.

They have all played music on and off their whole lives. The band plays an energetic mix of classic rock, Motown, blues, pop, and country hits. Aside from the joy they bring to neighbors, Happy Hour is proof that the golden years can still rock. If you’re interested in music for your club’s next event or private party, please contact Joe Volstromer at 734-276-5636 or Bill Wise at 425-442-4852.