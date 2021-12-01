PebbleCreek Woodcarvers Club: Beginner Woodcarver Class

Larry Matney

The PebbleCreek Woodcarvers Club started the new 2021-22 carving season with a Beginner Woodcarver Class on Nov. 4. The Beginner Woodcarver Class is a single, half-day class that introduces new carvers to the club’s equipment, operating procedures, and library. Students then start making a decorative spoon using a rotary carving tool. The plan is to introduce students to carving with a rotary tool so the spoon is partially completed by the end of class. Students then come back to the carving room to complete the spoon at their own pace and with the help of other, more experienced wood carvers.

The Woodcarvers Club has many carving classes planned for this carving season. Another Beginner Woodcarver Class is planned for Jan. 20, 2022. This class will be taught by Larry Matney. If you are interested in this class, contact Larry at [email protected] If you have an interest in learning to carve wood, stop by the Quail Room in the Creative Arts Center and talk to any of the carvers. Next to the Quail Room is a display case with many carvings created by club members.