PebbleCreek Women Celebrate International Women’s Day

Ruth Bindler

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global celebration of economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It was held on March 8 this year, and members of the PebbleCreek Hiking Club gathered to acknowledge the accomplishments of women throughout history. IWD began in 1908 with a march through New York City by 15,000 women aspiring to improve pay and working hours, and to acquire the vote. Throughout the years, IWD was recognized by the United Nations, has held several international conventions and selected themes pertinent to specific times. A current initiative encourages women to think globally and act locally to ensure that the future for girls is bright, equal, safe, and rewarding.