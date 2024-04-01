PebbleCreek Singers Presents “Love Is in the Air”

Donna Swagger

The PebbleCreek Singers spring concert, “Love Is in the Air,” will be performed on stage in the Renaissance Theater, on Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27. Curtains open at 7 p.m. It’s not too late to purchase tickets. Tickets are $16.50 each (handling fee included) and can be ordered online. Log on to pebblecreekhoa.org, then click on Things to Do > Tickets > PC Singers > Buy Tickets.

The concert opens with a lively rendition of “More Today Than Yesterday,” setting the tone for an evening of music all about love. In addition to a variety of full-chorus numbers, the concert also features several small ensembles. The Four Kings will present a choral mashup of “Put a Little Love in Your Heart” with “Love Train.” Key of She sings “Take a Chance on Me,” a song that tells an enchanting tale of love and laughter from the musical “Mamma Mia.” 8 Is Enough will sing of everlasting love as they perform Captain and Tenille’s great hit “Love Will Keep Us Together.” Triple Trouble renders a swing version of “They Can’t Take That Away from Me,” a light-hearted song that reflects on the nostalgic memories of love. What better way to bring the concert to a close than with some songs that express love for our country. “An American Celebration” is a star-spangled medley of patriotic songs that will have audiences on their feet, singing along. The finale, “There She Stands,” is a deeply moving number about the unwavering American flag and the freedom for which it stands.

Don’t miss this upbeat and uplifting performance! Mark the concert dates on your calendar and purchase your tickets before they are all sold out!