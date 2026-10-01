Jennifer Smith

PebbleCreek residents, please join the members of our Breast Cancer Discussion Group in a worthy fundraising event this fall. Our team is coming together for the Walk for Hope 2026 to raise funds for the City of Hope’s mission: making hope a reality for all touched by cancer. Every step we take and every dollar we raise supports scientists, doctors, and patients working toward cures. The walk is slated for 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Goodyear City of Hope Cancer Center. We will gather in the back parking lot; there will be time to enjoy music and vendors followed by a short walk.

Cancer affects so many lives, but together, we can make a real difference. Every donation brings hope, fuels research, and helps provide lifesaving care. How You Can Help: Join Our Team—Walk with us and be part of something bigger. Donate—Every gift supports cancer research and patient care. Spread the Word—Share our page and help make an even bigger impact.

Every step matters. Every dollar counts. Together, we can move closer to a world without cancer. Here is the website for our team: ourhope.cityofhope.org/team/850644. You will need to type this link in your web browser OR, you will be able to search our team on the Walk for Hope 2026 website. Through this link you are able to join the team as a walker, can fundraise, or donate. Please keep an eye out for more details through our community Facebook page and the egroup. Our team name is the PebbleCreek Walkers for Hope 2026. Resident Jennifer Smith is your team Captain.

Please connect if you need technical assistance getting involved. I am also available to visit your club meeting to share information. Contact me, Jennifer Smith, by text, voicemail 602-618-1203, or jsmith12121964@gmail.com. Thank you for considering this worthwhile endeavor!