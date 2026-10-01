LOL with PC Players and “The Outsider”

Carrie Mataraza

Just in time for mid-term elections, PC Players presents The Outsider Oct. 20 through 24, a comedy that is laugh-out-loud witty as it jabs at modern American politics and the people involved—politicians, pollsters, media consultants, advisors. and even voters. Emphasis: The Outsider is a non-partisan, farcical look at it all without siding with any.

The thing about this show? The Outsider is very funny. Every review you’ll read emphasizes that. Stereotyped characters, unbelievable plots, chaotic physical humor, and fast one-liners come together almost non-stop for two hours. In fact, we’ll bet you’ll leave the theater in an even better mood than when you went in.

Reports say that the PC Players cast entertained each other during rehearsals, trying to outdo themselves as comedians. Gloria Lloyd relates. “Everyone is so funny, whether sarcastic or silly, we are laughing all through rehearsals! Even after hearing the lines a hundred times, I crack up! It is a great script, great cast and directors, and promises to be a fantastic show!”

Fellow actor Judi Blankenship teased the plot saying her favorite line: “Is being an idiot … kind of a theme around here?”

Wayne Danka says that one of his lines, “it’s no skill to speak empty-headed phrases when you have an empty head,” is so indicative of politicians today that it’s not only funny, but true. “The Outsider” he says, “provides a perspective of politics with tongue-in-cheek comedy that’s sure to make audiences laugh at how much it parodies the politics of today.”

“My character, the TV cameraman, has a very low tolerance for BS, especially involving politicians,” says Scott Beseda, who gives us this line as example: “I pay my taxes, I bitch about it, but I pay, and then all that money gets spent on … whatever politicians spend money on when they’re not busy trashing other politicians or looking into my TV camera and lying every time they open their mouths.”

And Lisa Montgomery, who plays the pollster, has a favorite line, too. “I don’t know. Maybe politics is so—crazy right now!” She says it “sums up what is really happening, no matter your political affiliation.”

Rick Bartells’ line “Doing things together, that we can’t do on our own … that’s government.” brings a more positive look within his role in the play.

To sum up, Steve Jensen says one of his character’s lines captures the whole show: “If the public is looking for leaders who are totally unprepared for office, we just found our dream team.”

In truth, the real “dream team” may be the cast and production crew bringing this comedy to life. They’re ready to deliver sharp laughs, big energy, and just enough truth to make you think.

Join us for The Outsider, Oct. 20 through 24 (matinee performance on the 24th at 2 p.m.) for a boisterous look at politics from your seat, the funniest seat in the house.

Tickets are on sale now online at www.pebblecreekhoa.org. Scroll to Things to Do > Tickets. Don’t wait until they are sold out. Find your favorite seat(s) and enjoy a great night of LOL comedy.